Japan to withdraw from IWC to resume commercial whaling

(Kyodo News) Japan has decided to withdraw from the International Whaling Commission in a bid to resume commercial whaling for the first time in about 30 years, government sources said Thursday.

The government is considering allowing commercial whaling in Japan’s nearby seas and within its exclusive economic zone but is not planning to do so in the Antarctic Ocean, where it has conducted whaling for what it calls “scientific research” purposes, the sources added.

The decision, which will be officially announced as early as next week, comes after decades of confrontation between pro- and anti-whaling members of the IWC.

