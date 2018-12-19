Jerome Corsi tells Senate Intel: Take a hike

Jerome Corsi, the investigative reporter who has sued special counsel Robert Mueller, has a terse message for members of the Senate Intelligence Committee who have demanded copies of massive quantities of his personal communications.

“Take a hike.”

His reaction came in an interview with Trish Regan on Fox News after the committee demanded from his lawyer, Larry Klayman, letters, texts, emails and other private communications.

Klayman said Republican Chairman Richard Burr and the top Democrat on the panel, Mark Wagner, ordered Corsi to produce a “wide-ranging array of documents and then testify concerning alleged Russian collusion.”

Klayman, a former Justice Department prosecutor and founder of Freedom Watch, has described the demand as “clearly harassment.”

Corsi contends Mueller set up a “perjury trap” to force him to testify against the president.

The newest move is from “a ‘Never Trumper’ Republican chairman,” Klayman said.

“That all of this documentation was demanded to be produced on December 28, 2018, just after the Christmas holiday, speaks to this harassment,” he said.

“Republican Chairman Burr and Ranking Democrat Warner – two ‘love birds’ who are attempting to take down the president of the United States – want to use my client as a whipping boy to mete out their anti-Trump and pro-Clinton agenda,” Klayman said. “It is telling that, following revelations by Edward Snowden and others of illegal and unconstitutional surveillance of millions of Americans by the FBI, NSA and CIA, as well as the illegal unmasking and surveillance of persons in and around presidential candidate Donald Trump and later his presidential transition, that both of them looked the other way and did nothing when I asked them well over a year ago to investigate this.

“Instead, they chose to join forces and collaborate to bring down President Trump. Burr and Warner are birds of a feather: two political hacks whose actions speaker louder than their anti-Trump establishment words! My client will not be railroaded and held out to dry by them in their joint effort to destroy the president,” he said.

Klayman also wrote a commentary: “Given that both Burr and Warner are strong supporters of Special Counsel Mueller, their motivations are transparent. Indeed, the demand requires that all documentation already produced by Dr. Corsi to Mueller be produced to them, in addition to other politically and partisan motivated demands such as the order to produce any ‘communications that relate in any way to derogatory information about Hillary Clinton.'”

WND reported Corsi’s lawsuit against Mueller for hundreds of millions of dollars in damages along with a formal complaint for “gross prosecutorial misconduct and criminal acts.”

Klayman said details about the allegations are at Corsination.com.

The lawyer contends Mueller and others violated the Fourth Amendment and the USA Freedom Act, as well as Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, leaving Corsi “victimized by the unlawful and unconstitutional and other illegal and criminal conduct complained herein.”

Klayman said court documents show Mueller was appointed to investigate “collusion” between the Trump campaign in 2016 and Russia, but he “misrepresented” the ordinary investigative research done by Corsi on that issue to spin a “fake narrative” that Corsi colluded with Russian intelligence.

“This was based upon Plaintiff Corsi’s investigative deduction that the emails between Hillary Clinton and John Podedsta would probably be released at a later date,” court documents say.

WikiLeaks obtained hacked emails from the Democratic National Committee and released them in stages. When the first cache came out, Corsi noticed there were none from John Podesta, Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman.

Corsi accurately predicted they eventually would be released. But Mueller is operating on the theory that Corsi was in touch with WikiLeaks and helped coordinate the release of the Podesta emails. The email release came only hours after the release of the Access Hollywood tape, which harmed Trump’s campaign.

Mueller and his staffer, Klayman said, threatened to put Corsi in jail for the rest of his life unless he would “provide the false testimony they demanded.”