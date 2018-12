(IJR) President Donald Trump is consistent with his demand for a border wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, and actor Jim Carrey is taking a swipe at him while also labeling his supporters “loyal zombies.”

According to IJR News, the current partial government shutdown was triggered after President Trump battled with Congress in hopes of receiving $5 billion in funds for the border wall.

The president previously said he would be “proud” to shut down the government over border security and continues to hold his ground.