Jobs? What jobs?

President Trump said that he would be the ‘greatest job producer God has ever created’ and in some ways he has kept this promise. The only problem is that many of these jobs are in the White House and have occurred as the result of lots of highly qualified, capable people retiring or just quitting.

The skill of a real leader, in relation to being a job producer, is to increase the total number of people having a job, not the people leaving a job.

There are many people hoping that there will be one more resignation from that grand building but that dream is unlikely to occur voluntarily.

Dennis Fitzgerald