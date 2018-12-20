Judge: Deported illegals must be flown back into U.S.

(Breitbart) The United States agreed in 1980 to implement the United Nation’s rules on refugees. This means a group of recently deported migrants must be flown back to the U.S. and be given another chance to win asylum, a Democratic-appointed judge declared December 17.

“Congress made clear its intent in promulgating the Refugee Act was to bring the United States’ domestic laws in line with the [U.N.] Protocol,” Judge Emmet Sullivan declared in response to an ACLU lawsuit for several migrants against asylum policies established by former Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Sullivan added: “The new credible fear policies are arbitrary, capricious, and in violation of the immigration laws,” and so must be discarded.

In turn, the migrants must get another chance to win asylum and citizenship in the United States under the rules established by President Barack Obama’s officials, said the decision in Grace v. Sessions, decided in the U.S. District Court in Washington D.C.

The decision was hailed by the ACLU: “This ruling is another defeat for the Trump administration’s all-out assault on the rights of asylum seekers.”