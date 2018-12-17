Judgment Day for cannibals who made human pastries

(FOX) — A Brazilian man — dubbed the “Sweeney Todd” cannibal — his wife and his mistress were sentenced each sentenced to several decades in prison after they were convicted of murdering women and stuffing their flesh into pastries that they then ate and handed out to neighbors, reports said.

Jorge Beltrao Negromonte da Silveira, his wife, Isabel Pires, and his mistress, Bruna Cristina Oliveira, were sentenced over the weekend after they were arrested in 2012 for killing at least three women, Brazilian outlet G1 reported. The trio — nicknamed the “cannibals of Garanhaus” for the neighborhood where the murders took place — was on trial for killing Alexandra Falcon Silva, 20, and Gisele Helena da Silva, 31.