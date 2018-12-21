Justice Ginsburg undergoes lung procedure to remove cancerous growth

(CNBC) Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 85, underwent surgery Friday to remove two malignant nodules from her left lung, the Supreme Court said.

It said she was “resting comfortably” after the surgery at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, and there was no evidence of any remaining disease.

“Currently, no further treatment is planned,” the court said in a statement.

Ginsburg, the eldest member of the court and the senior justice of its liberal wing, underwent a pulmonary lobectomy. Two nodules in the lower lobe of her left lung were discovered incidentally during tests she received while being treated for rib fractures sustained in a fall last month. Both nodules were found to be malignant during an initial evaluation.