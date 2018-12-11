Kav: Fake conservative

[Regarding “The Kavanaugh betrayal!”] Well said, Joseph.

I knew this Christine Blasey Ford fake news was a Hollywood script written to steal the political capital of Judge Roy Moore, who was innocent, and get this fake conservative in. Kavanaugh’s position on the so-called Patriot Act was enough to cause me to go thumbs down.

Trump has one more chance to get a true conservative like Gorsuch and Thomas and Alito on there. This guy Kav will vote conservative for the rich elites’ money but will trash the rights of the unborn.

I am a part of the even deeper state, a believer in Messiah first and a nationalist as Yah planned when he divided the nations at the tower of Babel.

Mike Richey