Kavanaugh was right

[To Joseph Farah:] I read your recent column “The Kavanaugh betrayal!” with interest. I feel, however, that Kavanaugh did the right thing with the abortion case, and here’s why:

Kavanaugh rejected the case because the right way to fix this is through a federal law, not the courts, where any effort is doomed to fail because of the heavy leftist slant of the courts for the last century and a half. Abortion is a loser for conservatives, who trade off every victory for token symbolic victories on abortion, only to have those erased by the left in the next cycle because the left focused on the real goal, which was gaining power. Trump showed the right that it must simply gain power, and then it can work out the details like abortion – but all the wide-eyed morons out there respond to symbols and not reality, and so they will gladly snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.

Kavanaugh did right.

Brett