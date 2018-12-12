Kellyanne: Ocasio-Cortez 'doesn't know much about anything'

(BREITBART) — White House counselor Kellyanne Conway mocked Representative-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Tuesday as a 29-year-old who “doesn’t seem to know much about anything” after Ocasio-Cortez called White House Chief of Staff John Kelly a liar.

Conway criticized the Democratic Socialist from New York in a Tuesday interview on Fox News’ America’s Newsroom while she discussed potential successors to Kelly.

“[Kelly] is in his fifth decade of public service, and this country owes him a debt of gratitude, not the nonsense that has been spewed about him recently from the left, and from this 29-year-old congresswoman who doesn’t seem to know much about anything when you ask her basic concepts about the economy, or the Middle East, or military funding,” Conway told Fox News’ Bill Hemmer.