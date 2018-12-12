Ken Starr strikes again -- with Kavanaugh

Are you puzzled about what went wrong with the Brett Kavanaugh appointment?

You should be.

We just got a Supreme Court nominee confirmed who will be with us for decades who is likely to uphold abortion on demand for his lifetime term.

We should have known better. A little more research could have prevented this human-rights disaster.

It was ever-so-predictable. I know, because I did.

I explained it Tuesday, but I wanted to do so again for those who missed it.

The first clue came in 1981, with President Reagan’s first Supreme Court nomination – Sandra Day O’Connor. Kavanaugh was only 16 at the time. But his mentor, Kenneth Starr, a young Justice Department lawyer, authored a “hurriedly prepared, error-filled memo” that convinced Reagan to appoint O’Connor, insisting she was pro-life, according to a report at the time by the late writing team of Robert Novak and Rowland Evans. Starr lied in his report, saying O’Connor was a friend of Arizona pro-life leader Dr. Carolyn Gerster. In fact, Gerster labeled her at the time “one of the most powerful pro-abortionists in the (Arizona) Senate.”

That was strike 1 for Starr.

But few took notice of the tragedy.

Starr’s “conservative” credentials somehow survived intact.

So, in the 1990s he was chosen to be an independent counsel investigating Bill Clinton in Whitewater and other scandals, including the mysterious death of his White House counsel Vincent Foster and later, the Monica Lewinsky affair.

Starr appointed Brett Kavanaugh to oversee the Foster investigation. Kavanaugh, with Starr’s approval, covered it up by firing the young prosecutor who raised too many questions.

That was strike 2 for Starr, strike 1 for Kavanaugh.

It was becoming clear to me that Starr was an early version of a Deep Stater – a “fixer,” one chosen to keep the establishment safe.

In 2006, Starr was back in the news. This time, he was accused of sending fake letters from jurors asking California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger for clemency for a convicted rapist-murderer headed for death row. Starr eventually withdrew the letters after all but admitting they were fraudulent.

That was strike 3 for Starr.

But, believe it or not, his name is back in the news after all this.

Recently, the Miami Herald conducted an amazing investigative report on how serial pedophile Jeffrey Epstein escaped justice on dozens of charges over the years, while hanging out with Bill Clinton and other high-profile friends, including trips on Epstein’s jet, dubbed the “Lolita Express.” It’s a well-conducted series too many have missed. It’s shocking. Epstein avoided justice for so long because of his own wealth and connections.

Guess who one of those connections is? You got it – Kenneth Starr.

That’s strike 4 for Starr.

Another one is the current U.S. secretary of labor, Alexander Acosta, who performed the cover-up that has kept Epstein free. He should be fired. I don’t know what’s taking so long. It’s troubling.

You might recall Ken Starr standing up for Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearings. When I saw that, I got a knot in the pit of my stomach. How many times do we have to witness this kind of scam? I hoped I was wrong. I didn’t want to be right.

America can ill-afford decades more of abortion on demand, but that’s exactly what we may be faced with after the absolute betrayal of Brett Kavanaugh. His conservative colleagues on the high court could hardly contain themselves in their criticism. We were hoodwinked. How many more Supreme Court justice appointments will President Trump get? This is a tragedy. It’s just more evidence of how deep the Deep State really is.

How did we get Sandra Day O’Connor? Ken Starr.

How did we get Brett Kavanaugh? Ken Starr.

Let’s not get fooled again.