(WAVE) A proposed bill would make abortion illegal in Kentucky.

Legislation prefiled Thursday by Rep. Robert Goforth would require abortion providers to check for a fetal heartbeat before performing a procedure. If a heartbeat is detected–which can happen as early as six weeks after gestation, according to healthline.com–it would become a Class D felony to perform an abortion unless it is deemed a medical emergency. Documentation would be required to prove that a medical emergency exists.

Class D felonies in Kentucky are punishable by one to five years in prison (KRS 532.060).