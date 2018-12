(KENTUCKY.COM) — An eastern Kentucky woman is reported to have seen a frightening “creature” outside the town of Sandy Hook, prompting an investigation by the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization.

The group released a “follow-up report” this month that concludes the woman saw something that wasn’t human. “She described it as a walking tree,“ said investigator Jack Smarr.

However, his report stops short of declaring it was Bigfoot, a legendary “ape-like creature” that remains more a popular myth than a scientific fact, according to Live Science.com.