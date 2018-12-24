Kevin Spacey posts bizarre video claiming: 'You loved it'

A bizarre video has been released on YouTube by actor Kevin Spacey, who has been accused of a list of sexual assaults, just as reports are surfacing from the Boston Globe and NBC10 that he will face a criminal charge soon.

Those reports say he’ll be defending himself on claims he sexually assaulted the teen son of a former Boston TV news anchor in an incident in a Nantucket bar back in 2016.

In Spacey’s video, he states, “I can promise you this: If I didn’t pay the price for the things we both know I did do, I’m certainly not going to pay the price for the things I didn’t do. Oh of course they’re going to say I’m being disrespectful, not playing by the rules. Like I ever played by anyone’s rules before. I never did. And you loved it.”

The video:

USA Today reported the video appeared to be timed to “when reports surfaced that he will face a felony charge tied to a sexual assault allegation.”

It’s just one of multiple allegations that have been made against Spacey.

In his video, called “Let Me Be Frank,” he “appeared to criticize the #MeToo movement in a ‘House of Cards’-inspired monologue as his former character Frank Underwood,” USA Today said.

His monologue includes:

“Conclusions can be so deceiving. Miss me?”

It was former TV anchor Heather Unruh who said in 2017 her son, 18 at the time, had been assaulted by Spacey.

“Spacey bought him drink after drink after drink and when my son was drunk, Spacey made his move and sexually assaulted him,” she said.

The Globe reported he’s to be in Nantucket District Court Jan. 7 on a charge of indecent assault and battery.

Spacey continued:

“I know what you want. Oh sure, they may have tried to separate us, but what we have is too strong. It’s too powerful. I mean, after all, we share everything, you and I. I told you my deepest, darkest secrets. I showed you exactly what people are capable of. I shocked you with my honesty, but mostly I challenged you and made you think.

“And you trusted me. Even though you knew you shouldn’t. So we’re not done, no matter what anyone says. And besides, I know what you want. You want me back. Of course, some believed everything and have just been waiting with bated breath to hear me confess it all. They’re just dying for me to declare that everything said was true and that I got what I deserved.”

Spacey said, “Wouldn’t that be easy? If it was all so simple? You and I both know it’s never that simple, not in politics and not in life. But you wouldn’t believe the worst without evidence, would you? Anyway, all this presumption made for such an unsatisfying ending. To think it could’ve been such a memorable sendoff.”

WND reported back in August when his new movie, “Billionaire Boys Club, opened in eight theaters and took in a weekend grand total of $426.

That translated to an average of six ticket sales per screen and a per location average of $53.

Spacey had been fired by Netflix and MRC from “House of Cards” when the allegations of sexual assault arose.

The movie was released anyway.