Kevin Spacey to plead not guilty to sex charge

(HOLLYWOOD REPORTER) — Kevin Spacey intends to enter a plea of not guilty over the sexual assault charge filed against him in Massachusetts, according to court documents obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

The disgraced two-time Oscar-winning actor requested to waive his right to appear in front of a judge for his arraignment on Jan. 7 in Nantucket District Court, according to a motion filed by his legal team.

Both Spacey and his attorneys asked the judge to allow the actor to skip the proceeding because he lives outside the state and “my presence will amplify the negative publicity already generated in connection with this case,” according to the motion. Spacey also states in the document that he intends to enter a not guilty plea.