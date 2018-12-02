Kid Rock fired for calling Joy Behar 'B-word'

(VARIETY) — Kid Rock was fired from his role as grand marshal of the Nashville Christmas Parade Friday night, following a morning appearance on “Fox & Friends” in which he called Joy Behar a “b—h.” But associates are insisting he still plans to lead the parade, booted or not.

Bryan Lewis, the attorney for Steve Smith, Kid Rock’s business partner and “best friend,” told Variety Friday night that the controversial performer was planning on showing up and fulfilling his duty as grand marshal Saturday morning. That’s even though parade organizers have already invited James Shaw Jr., aka “the Waffle House hero,” to be grand marshal in his stead.

Kid Rock “will show up and is going to try to participate as grand marshal tomorrow,” declared Lewis. But if a local hero, Shaw, has officially been assigned that role in his stead, who should Nashville expect to actually head up the parade?