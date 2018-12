(Tennessean) Kid Rock paid off the balances of 350 layaway accounts at a Walmart store in Nashville.

The musician gave the 3458 Dickerson Pike store about $81,000 to pay down all of the accounts, said Tom Meyer, the store’s manager.

“Kudos to Kid Rock for making such a gesture in our community,” Meyer said. “I think that’s a pretty Nashville proud moment.”

Kid Rock said on Twitter that he was following director Tyler Perry’s lead. Perry posted a video on Twitter, saying he had paid off the layaway balances at two Georgia locations.