KISS founder: Musicians should cool it on Trump criticism

(Fox) KISS legend Ace Frehley is opening about why he thinks politics and music don’t mix.

In a new interview with the “Juliet: Unexpected” podcast (via Loudwire), the 67-year-old guitarist revealed that he doesn’t agree when entertainers “jump on a bandwagon against our government.”

“I hate politics. I don’t like talking politics, and I don’t think politics and music mix,” said Frehley, who co-founded the iconic group in 1973.

“I really frown on musicians who get up on a platform and start talking about the president or complain about … I just don’t think it belongs. I’m an entertainer,” he continued. “There’s no reason to bring up politics. Let me play my guitar and write songs and entertain people. That’s my job.”