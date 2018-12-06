Las Vegas man paralyzed after getting flu shot

Controversy over vaccines has been ongoing for years, with critics pointing to many injuries and deaths.

In 2013, government watchdog Judicial Watch sued the federal government to obtain data related to injuries caused by a popular HPV vaccine the government has recommended for girls and boys as young as 11 despite thousands of cases of seizures, paralysis, blindness, pancreatitis, speech problems, short-term memory loss, Guillain-Barré syndrome and even death.

Now, a Las Vegas man is suffering severe complications from a flu shot.

KSNV reported that within a day and a half of getting the shot, Shane Morgan lost his vision and the ability to walk.

“He’s been hospitalized for the last two weeks. At one point he was even put on a ventilator and in the ICU and his family blames the flu shot,” the report said.

Morgan’s wife, Monique, told the station, “About 36 hours after he got the flu shot he started to get sick.”

He soon complained he couldn’t feel his legs or arms, and she rushed him to Centennial Hills Hospital. There, he spent four days on a ventilator.

His treatment now is focusing on Guillain-Barre Syndrome, a disorder in which a person’s immune system damages nerve cells.

It can be deadly.

The Morgans told the station they are certain the flu shot triggered the condition. The Centers for Disease Control has documented such symptoms after a flu shot.

While medical experts say one can get GBS by getting the flu, the couple said no one in their family ever will take a flu shot again.

WND has reported on the opposition to government-required vaccination over the years.

Two years ago, bureaucrats in Colorado threatened homeschoolers seeking exemptions from state vaccination requirements for public school students.

The state was demanding that homeschooling parents sign a statement that: “My child/I may be at increased risk of developing …” and “Failure to follow the advice of a physician … who has recommended vaccines may endanger my child’s/my health or life and others who come into contact with my child/me.”

But the move eventually failed.

No middle ground has yet appeared in the dispute.

The giants of the medical industry and their government supporters insist that vaccines are necessary, and that only a tiny fraction of a percentage develop complications. But WND columnist Barry Farber is one of many voices citing evidence of a vaccine connection to autism.

Citing the new movie “Vaxxed: From Coverup to Catastrophe,” he said it’s “incontrovertible” that in the 1950s autism was almost unknown.

“There was a clinic in California with maybe half-a-dozen cases. Then along came one case of autism for every ten thousand children who’d undergone the MMR vaccine. Then came one such case out of every 250. The latest figure is one out of 50!”

Farber said “the proud defenders of Big Pharma and the CDC still refuse to yield a centimeter.”

“And that’s what interests so many of us non-doctors and non-scientists. There’s the pungent fragrance of ‘body-panic’ as more and more anguished parents and alarmed Americans ask what’s going on here,” he said.

“The CDC’s cooking of the books has befouled the air thousands of kitchens away. Dr. Andrew Wakefield, distinguished research gastroenterologist, had his license revoked for the high crime of suggesting the MMR vaccine needed more study! CDC internal whistleblower Dr. William Thompson has more and more frightened onlookers hopeful that truth will prevail. The MMR loyalists, however, defend it like the fanatical war-time Japanese defended their Emperor Hirohito. The cause of this skyrocketing surge in autism, Big Pharma and the CDC assure us, ‘cannot be vaccinations, must not be vaccinations, will not be vaccinations!'”

A number of lawsuits also have developed because of the controversy. In Michigan, Tara Nikolao, a Catholic registered nurse and mother of four, went to court when the government demanded she submit to vaccines made with cells of aborted infants.

The government also went out of its way to praise HPV vaccines for purportedly lowering the number of reported cases.

Even members of the medical community have raised concerns.

Two years ago, a letter from Dr. Sin Hang Lee, director of the Milford Molecular Diagnostics Laboratory of Milford, Connecticut, told the head of the WHO that he had “grave concerns” about the issue.

His letter to Dr. Margaret Chan, WHO director-general, raised questions over statements by members of the Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety, the WHO, the Centers for Disease Control and others in a 2014 public hearing on HPV vaccine safety in Tokyo.

“I have come into possession of documentation which leads me to believe multiple individuals and organizations deliberately set out to mislead Japanese authorities regarding the safety of the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccines, Gardasil and Cervarix,” he wrote.

WND reported that even though the federal government declared such treatments safe for girls and boys as young as 11, it already at that time had paid almost $6 million to victims of the shots, include to the estates of two who were killed.

At one point the negative news about HPV vaccines was so convincing that officials in Japan withdrew their recommendation for the vaccines.