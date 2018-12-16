Last national survey on Christmas somewhat encouraging

(TOWNHALL) – A new study from Lifeway Research reveals that “most Americans want more religious meaning to the Christmas season.” Sixty-five percent of those surveyed said, “Christmas should be more about Jesus.”

While that might sound like good news for Christians, the number of Americans who want to “keep Christ in Christmas” – while still a majority – is quickly declining. Just four years ago, 79 percent of Americans (14 percent more than this year) agreed that “Christmas should be more about Jesus.”

The new survey also confirms another interesting fact about the cultural shift taking place in America. According to the data, the number of people who think Christmas should be about Jesus is shrinking (down 14 percent), even though the number of people who think Christmas shouldn’t be about Jesus isn’t growing (only up 1 percent). The largest shift over the past four years is the number of people who are simply unsure (up 13 percent).