Lawsuit challenges new rule banning bump stocks

It took only hours after the federal government announced a new ban on bump stocks for guns Tuesday, giving owners 90 days to destroy theirs or face possible prison terms of 10 years, for a lawsuit to be filed challenging the action.

The case is by the Firearms Policy Coalition, the Firearms Policy Foundation, the Madison Society Foundation, and others, and targets a final rule published by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in the Department of Justice.

The plaintiffs also are seeking a temporary injunction to prevent the implementation of the ban until the case is heard.

The devices suddenly arose to prominence when one was used by a deranged gunman to fired from a nearby hotel on a concert in Las Vegas and killed 58 people last year.

They’d been legal for decades, after federal authorities concluded they were merely a gun accessory and were not subject to federal regulation.

But the new BATFE rule gives owners the option of destroying their stocks or facing up to 10 years in jail and a $250,000 fine for owning them.

Fox reported the devices harness a gun’s recoil to “bump” the trigger faster.

The 157-page conclusion from the federal government found that what heretofore had been considered an accessory was now a “machine gun.”

The federal government candidly admits that it will cost consumers hundreds of millions of dollars, but that doesn’t matter.

The decision came despite tens of thousands of letters and comments opposing the move.

The lawsuit, detailed at www.bumpstockcase.com, challenges the “confiscatory ban.”

“‘Bump-stocks’ were legal under federal law and prior determinations of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives until the agency issued a new final rulemaking today. Under the new rule, owners of the devices have just 90 days to surrender or destroy their property, after which they could face federal ‘machinegun’ charges that carry up to 10 years in prison and $250,000 in fines for each violation,” the lawsuit’s backers explained.

Lawyers for those affected, Joshua Prince and Adam Kraut of Firearms Industry Consulting Group, a division of Civil Rights Defense Firm, P.C., previously filed a nearly 1,000-page formal opposition to the proposed regulation.

“The ATF has misled the public about bump-stock devices,” Prince said. “Worse, they are actively attempting to make felons out of people who relied on their legal opinions to lawfully acquire and possess devices the government unilaterally, unconstitutionally, and improperly decided to reclassify as ‘machineguns.’ We are optimistic that the court will act swiftly to protect the rights and property of Americans who own these devices, and once the matter has been fully briefed and considered by the court, that the regulation will be struck down permanently.”

The plaintiffs said the federal agency lack the authority to re-define the devices and that, just as they opposed the “lawless manner in which President Obama often ruled by ‘pen-and-a-phone’ executive fiat,'” they would object to the same moves under President Trump.

“In its rulemaking, the Trump administration is attempting to abuse the system, ignore the statutes passed by the Congress, and thumb its nose at the Constitution without regard to the liberty and property rights of Americans. That is unacceptable and dangerous,” explained Adam Kraut, an attorney for the plaintiffs. “It is beyond comprehension that the government would seek establish a precedent that it can arbitrarily redefine terms and subject thousands of people to serious criminal liability and the loss of property.”