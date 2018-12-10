Les Kinsolving: Servant journalist

By Daniel J. Flynn

Lester Kinsolving, White House correspondent, clergyman, WND contributor and Baltimore radio host, died at 90 last week.

Kinsolving marched with Martin Luther King, asked the first question about AIDS at a White House press briefing and confounded ideologues in his steadfast support for abortion rights, criticism of the gay-rights movement and opposition to the death penalty. Most just wished to slap him away as they might an actual gadfly. This impulse strangely governed reactions to the bittersweet triumph of his half century in journalism.

In Kinsolving’s Washington Post obituary, the reader learns only in paragraph 22, “At the San Francisco Examiner in 1972, he was among the first journalists to expose the Peoples Temple cult of Jim Jones, who died with more than 900 of his followers in a mass suicide in Guayana in 1978.”

In exposing Jim Jones, Les Kinsolving really exposed the media’s cozy relationship with the cult leader. “The Examiner just cut it after four [installments],” Kinsolving explained in an interview for my book, “Cult City: Jim Jones, Harvey Milk, and 10 Days That Shook San Francisco,” of his eight-part, 1972 exposé. “That led to the death of so many people.”

The four articles published by the Examiner detailed the Temple stockpiling weapons, ransacking homes, sponging off member welfare checks and boasting of Jones raising dozens from the dead. The four articles suppressed by the Examiner disturbed more greatly. They detailed Jones forcing a child to eat his own vomit, the Temple infiltrating local government, phony telephone surveys taken of members used to provide Jones his mind-reading powers and obsessive preaching about sex. But the heckler’s veto prevailed, and nobody in San Francisco read any of this.

The aborted series left Kinsolving, rather than Jones, as an outcast in the community. Kinsolving soon lost his job with the Examiner. “That’s what you get when you mess with God,” Jones boasted to his flock. Members of the Fourth Estate piled on the pariah. “They had this very complimentary picture of Jones,” Kinsolving told me with pain in his voice about a KRON-TV report. “And then they went to me and they did something to my voice. They speeded it up or something that made it look ridiculous. It was an incredible piece of false journalism that they did. It was outrageous.”

San Francisco Chronicle mainstay Herb Caen soon became a reliable Peoples Temple booster. Star Bay Area reporter Paul Avery, depicted by Robert Downey Jr. in the film “Zodiac,” dismissed negative reports about Jones. “The material bolsters my belief that Jim Jones has been subjected to vicious attack by a couple of people who should be ashamed to call themselves reporters,” Avery wrote a Temple supporter about Kinsolving and an Indianapolis reporter. “While my investigation of the allegations against JJ is not yet complete, I can say that as of this moment I have yet to find one shred of evidence backing up anything bad that has been said against him. In fact, most everyone I’ve contacted has nothing but good words about Jim Jones and his work.”

While Kinsolving lost his job, Jones won appointment to San Francisco’s Housing Authority Commission in 1976, quickly becoming chairman. Mayor George Moscone said of his clergyman backer, “Rev. Jones examines his conscience more thoroughly than anyone I know.” A local civil rights organization awarded him the Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian Award in 1977. Willie Brown, Harvey Milk, Phil Burton, and other officeholders heaped praise upon Jones.

It took five years, but the local press followed up on Kinsolving’s series. When New West investigated the Temple in 1977, Harvey Milk wrote to protest its publication. The local ACLU even objected. “The organization I represent, obviously, is the last one in the world which would attempt to tell the publisher of a magazine what ought or ought not to be published from a legal point of view,” David Fishlow, the executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Northern California, wrote New West publisher Rupert Murdoch. “On the other hand, as members of this community and believers in justice, we are not insensitive to the consequences which may flow from the publication of material which is derogatory or inaccurate.”

New West, after initially spiking the article with a kill fee, authorized its publication once a new editor took charge. The Temple immediately fled to South America. More than a year later, the man depicted by Les Kinsolving as a mountebank and a villain orchestrated the deaths of more than 900 of his followers.

“I detested and I still do detest everything about Kinsolving,” Garrett Lambrev, a Peoples Temple renunciant who also detested Jim Jones, reflected in an interview for “Cult City.” “He’s a human being. He’s a creature of God, I guess, or the devil, depending upon who you believe in. Kinsolving is a very ugly creature.” That view, which kept so many from listening to Kinsolving in the first place, keeps so many from crediting him for his service to humanity in writing the Peoples Temple exposé. “He was so wrong about so many things,” Lambrev maintained. “I wished somebody else had first exposed [Jones].”

But Kinsolving did – in 1972, five years before any of the journalists celebrated in cable television documentaries about Jonestown wrote about Jim Jones in a critical way. One could say the rest is history, but it is history that could have been avoided. Lester Kinsolving acted as E.F. Hutton in reverse: when he spoke, nobody listened. As a man of the cloth, he could understand Jesus’s observation, “A prophet is not without honor, but in his own country, and among his own kin, and in his own house.”

Daniel J. Flynn is the author of “Cult City: Jim Jones, Harvey Milk, and 10 Days That Shook San Francisco” (ISI Books, 2018).