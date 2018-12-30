Local media don't report killer is illegal alien

(BREITBART) — At least five Oregon media outlets reported on the sentencing hearing on December 12 of a man convicted of stabbing his girlfriend to death. Not one of the articles found on a search mentioned the killer’s status as an illegal alien.

A Jackson County court in Medford, Oregon, found 39-year-old Enrique Solis-Garcia guilty on December 7 after he stabbed his estranged girlfriend 40 times. Solis-Garcia changed his plea from not guilty to no contest during the December hearing. The man stabbed the mother of his two children 40 times after laying in wait for her with a large knife, KOBI NBC5 reported. Solis-Garcia purchased the knife at a local Walmart the night before the murder.

“A man has been sentenced to at least 25 years in prison for stabbing a woman to death,” the Associated Press reported.