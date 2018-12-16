Locations of military bases given away!

Looking for the locations of military bases around the world?

Just check out the blurred images on online maps, according to a report in Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.

That’s the conclusion of Matt Korda, a research associate for the Nuclear Information Project at the Federation of American Scientists.

He reports that it’s a whole new world for mapping because of the resolution of spy cameras located overhead, and the ongoing sensitivity of certain government locations.

Google Earth, he reports, blurs locations when governments request it.

“France, for example, has asked Google to obscure all imagery of its prisons after a French gangster successfully conducted a Hollywood-inspired jailbreak involving drones, smoke bombs, and a stolen helicopter(!),” he reported.

And, he said, Russia’s top service, Yandex Maps, “selectively” blurs sites, at least for Israel and Turkey.

“Although blurring out specific sites is certainly unusual, it is not uncommon for satellite imagery companies to downgrade the resolution of certain sets of imagery before releasing them to viewing platforms like Yandex or Google Earth; in fact, if you trawl around the globe using these platforms, you’ll notice that different locations will be rendered in a variety of resolutions,” he wrote.

