(DAILY MAIL) — Disgraced comedian Louis CK sparked outrage for making fun of the Parkland High School shooting victims and saying he would rather live at the site of a former Nazi concentration camp than New York City during a stand-up set earlier this month.

Audio has been leaked of CK performing at a Long Island comedy club on December 16 in what was the comedian’s sixth sold-out show at the venue.

During the set, the comedian also told the crowd that he lost $35 million in a single day.