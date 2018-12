(NBC7) — A San Diego County sheriff’s deputy was hurt Saturday in Encinitas while trying to take a man who was attacking a red-light camera into custody, authorities said.

Deputies received a call about the man attacking the red-light camera with a baseball bat shortly after 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of El Camino Real and Encinitas Boulevard, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

At the same time, a sheriff’s deputy was in the area and saw the man, identified as Frederick Gramcko, 53, attacking the camera, sheriff’s Det. Adrian Moses said.