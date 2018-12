(WXIX) A Greendale man is spending his 21st birthday behind bars, accused of raping and molesting an 11-year-old girl.

Travis McAdams had his first encounter with the underage girl online, said Dearborn County Prosecuting Attorney Lynn Deddens. Detectives say he met her on the Tinder dating App.

“It’s my understanding the 11-year-old had portrayed herself as a 16-year-old on the Tinder app and once they had met through Tinder they began to chat through SnapChat,” said Deddens.