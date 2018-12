(KRON) — SAN FRANCISCO — Doctors are stunned after a man coughed up a blood clot so large it came out in the exact shape of his right lung.

According to the New England Journal of Medicine, the 36-year-old man was initially admitted into intensive care at UC San Francisco Medical Center for heart failure.

Doctors say it was at this time he experienced “an extreme bout of coughing” and coughed up a 6-inch wide blood clot of his right bronchial tree.