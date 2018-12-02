Man planned to flip Trump's limo with forklift

(GRAND FORKS HERALD) — MANDAN, N.D. — A Bismarck man pleaded guilty in federal court on Friday to stealing a forklift and planning to “flip” President Donald Trump’s limousine on the day of his Mandan refinery speech.

Gregory Lee Leingang, 42, was charged in federal court with one count of attempting to enter or remain in a restricted building and on grounds while using a dangerous weapon, as well one count of attempting to damage government property.

Leingang reached a plea deal with federal prosecutors, entering a guilty plea on Friday for attempting to enter or remain in a restricted building and on grounds while using a dangerous weapon, that is, a forklift.