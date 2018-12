(KSL) Criminal charges have been filed against a Santaquin man who allegedly attempted to hire a hit man.

But investigators say the person whom the man wanted dead was himself.

Taylor Eric Bedolla, 22, is charged in 4th District Court with criminal solicitation, a first-degree felony, and obstructing justice, a second-degree felony.

The odd murder-for-hire investigation began in October when an officer with the Salem Police Department responded to a post on the app Whisper with the title, “Need Help 19F.”