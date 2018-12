(DALLAS MORNING NEWS) — A 31-year-old man was arrested Saturday after he refused to stop protesting outside a church that was hosting a breakfast with Santa event, police said.

Police were called about 10 a.m. to St. Mark United Methodist Church in the 1100 block of West Chambers Street for a trespassing complaint. A church representative asked protesters to leave multiple times, but they refused, police said.

The protesters “were upset that the folks there were lying to the children about Santa,” Officer Brian McQueen said.