(NEW ZEALAND HERALD) — A man who sniffed his smelly socks every day has been hospitalised with a severe infection in his lungs.

The man, reportedly from Zhangzhou, would walk home from work every day and regularly take of his socks and sniff them.

But he soon picked up a severe fungal infection that developed in his shoes from his sweaty feet and spread into his lungs when he breathed in the spores.