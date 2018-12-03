Man urinates on, then smashes church statues

(NEW YORK POST) — A vandal urinated on two religious statues outside a Brooklyn church before smashing them on the ground in an incident police are investigating as a possible hate crime, authorities said Monday.

Video released by police shows the man with his hands near his pants standing by the relics shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday in front of Our Lady of Consolation Roman Catholic Church on Metropolitan Avenue in Wiliamsburg.

The footage again shows the man with his hands near his waistband, when he suddenly pushes one angel statue to the ground, partially smashing it — and then does the same to another.