Manafort's wife to lose Florida home?

(PALM BEACH POST) — Paul Manafort’s efforts to make sure his wife could continue living in the couple’s Palm Beach Gardens home should he go to prison fizzled after special counsel Robert Mueller III filed court papers last week asking a judge to throw out the deal because Manafort lied.

The special counsel in the Russia investigation in November accused Manafort, President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, of violating his plea agreement by repeatedly lying to federal investigators, according to court records filed by the special counsel’s office last week. One of Manafort’s lawyers is also suspected of briefing Trump’s lawyers on his client’s discussions with federal investigators, according to the New York Times.

At a court hearing in September, Manafort pleaded guilty to years of financial crimes intended to hide his money from the IRS. And he promised to tell the government about “his participation in and knowledge of all criminal activities,” including his work on the Trump campaign as well as his Ukrainian political work.