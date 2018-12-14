Mandate tofu dogs at movie theaters?

(Reason) — NewscomLos Angeles City Councilman Paul Koretz’s wife and daughter are vegans, so now he’s proposing an ordinance to require concessions at major venues to sell vegan food.

He’s not just talking about city-owned venues such as airport terminals, but also privately owned and operated movie theaters and stadiums. And he’s not just talking about just anything vegan; he wants to force these venues to offer vegan protein options.

If you need an example of how little the average government official grasps how private commerce works, check out his explanation to Variety of how he thinks this will play out if implemented: “There’s really no downside to it. The change could easily be made in any venue. A movie theater serves hot dogs. They can serve vegan dogs. It’s easy.”