(FOX46CHARLOTTE) — GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Christmas came early for a Gaston County Marine veteran. He hit the lottery — big time.

“I have been crying every day since I won,” said Michael Harlow wiping away tears. He still can’t believe that it happened.

They’re tears of joy. The money couldn’t have come at a better time. Harlow, 61, works as a security guard. As he was on his way to work he stopped to buy a lottery scratch off.