Mark Hamill: Darth Vader better than Trump

(The Hill) Actor Mark Hamill, best known for portraying Luke Skywalker in “Star Wars,” says the franchise’s iconic villain Darth Vader is not as bad as real-life figures including President Trump and former Vice President Dick Cheney.

The left-leaning actor said Vader differed from modern-day Republicans because he eventually repented for his deeds.

“Listen, I really get upset then when people compare [Trump] or even Dick Cheney to Darth Vader because Darth Vader repented,” Hamill said on a podcast Tuesday hosted by The Washington Post. “He saw the error of his ways. I don’t see either one of them doing that.”