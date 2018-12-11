Medical license of 'traveling abortionist' revoked

The oft-suspended medical license of abortionist James Pendergraft IV now has been revoked by the Florida Board of Medicine following a complaint that alleged he was operating a drug-distribution service out of the trunk of his vehicle.

Officials with Operation Rescue, a leading organization in the battle to uncover and reveal the misbehavior of abortionists, confirmed the decision was released by Florida officials just days ago.

The pro-life organization that once bought a building that had been used as an abortion business, preventing it from reopening, described Pendergraft as a “notorious late-term abortionist.”

Cheryl Sullenger, senior vice president of the group, had filed the complaint that led to the disciplinary action, she reported.

She had notified the board that Pendergraft “had been arrested for operating an illegal home abortion and drug distribution business out of the back of a van in South Carolina.”

He didn’t have a medical license in that state at the time.

According to documentation compiled by Operation Rescue, Pendergraft was arrested Oct. 5, 2015, by deputies in Spartanburg County, South Carolina.

During the course of a routine traffic stop, the OR report said, deputies found illegal drugs including Fentanyl, LSD and marijuana in his vehicle.

Also found were bloody abortion instruments with tissue still attached.

He was convicted of 10 offenses and placed on probation, OR reported.

“At the time, Pendergraft was serving his fifth license suspension in Florida where he operated a chain of abortion facilities. Some of those clinics have permanently closed. Ownership his other clinics have been transferred to his former wife, while yet others have been converted into medicinal marijuana clinics. Despite the transfer of business ownership on paper, pro-life activists tell Operation Rescue that Pendergraft is still seen regularly entering his so-called ‘former’ abortion facilities during business hours and holds an interest in the medicinal marijuana businesses,” the organization reported.

“This license revocation was years in the making and was the result of the work and prayers of countless pro-life activists on the ground outside Pendergraft’s abortion facilities and in our office,” said Troy Newman, president of Operation Rescue. “This is a victory for all of us, especially … women and babies who will no long be placed at risk by James Pendergraft’s dangerous practices.”

According to officials with Liberty Counsel, who were involved in a case involving Pendergraft’s business in Orlando some years ago, at the time he was arrested in South Carolina, Sheriff Chuck Wright explained, “We got a guy and a girl early in the week that was a traveling abortionist. He traveled around the state of South Carolina without a medical license, with drugs and with medical tools, performing in-home abortions. So basically, we got an illegal baby killer.”

“Pendergraft’s abortion facilities have a notorious history,” Liberty Counsel said. “For example, on April 2, 2005, 911 emergency received a frantic call from a woman claiming her friend had given birth to a live baby at Pendergraft’s EPOC clinic in Orlando. When the mother alerted medical staff that her 22-week-old baby was born alive, the staff refused to help her.”

The report continued, “The young mother held the child and the amniotic sac in her hands as she called a friend at a nearby hotel who had traveled with her to Orlando from out of state. An ambulance was dispatched, but the clinic workers assured the EMTs that it was a hysterical woman and that they had everything under control. The EMTs then left without entering the clinic.

“Photos showed a perfectly formed baby boy who died from premature birth, confirming part of the mother’s story,” Liberty Counsel, which represented Baby Rowan’s mother, reported.

WND reported several years ago when Pendergraft was featured in a study that collected evidence about abortions – and health and safety complaints they generated.

The report, “Unsafe: How the Public Health Crisis in America’s Abortion Clinics Endangers Women,” was released at the time by Americans United for Life.

Among other things, it cited the most “notorious” abortionists, including Pendergraft.

The report noted even a multitude of medical license suspensions was not sufficient to stop what the report called his “disregard for the law and affinity for money-making schemes.”