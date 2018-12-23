Megapastor unloads on 'greatest atrocity of our time'

(CBN) — A pastor at the influential California megachurch “Bethel” has penned a lengthy and impassioned Instagram post in which he called the American abortion epidemic the “greatest atrocity of our time.”

Accompanying an image of a newly-formed fetus, Kris Vallotton wrote: “Remember this “fetus” is not human, it’s not a person, and therefore it’s not protected by our constitution. It is simply a blob of cells easily removed from the mothers, oops I meant woman’s womb without any side effects,” before adding, “have you ever heard such bull-c*** in your life?!”

Vallotton didn’t hold back, declaring that people “will do anything to justify their selfish lifestyles,” and hinting at the overwhelming number of babies that are terminated out of simple convenience.