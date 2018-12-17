Melania Trump's spokeswoman rips press

(Washington Examiner) Melania Trump’s spokeswoman on Monday ripped the press for its constant criticism of the first lady, and said reporters are ignoring the work she’s doing with children.

“These days, the consistent negative coverage that Mrs. Trump gets … it’s not fair,” spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said on Fox News. “And I know I’m going to be attacked for saying it’s not fair, that I’m whining, but we’re defending ourselves.”

Grisham appeared after a CNN contributor, Kate Anderson Brower, wrote that Mrs. Trump “doesn’t understand what it means to be first lady.” That prompted Grisham to write a response on CNN.com that said Brower launched another “unnecessary attack” against the first lady.