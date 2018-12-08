Merkel: Trump has almost destroyed 'New World Order'

(NewsPunch) German chancellor Angela Merkel has admitted that the New World Order is ‘under threat’ due to the rise of President Trump and the trend of Trump-supporting populist leaders winning elections around the world in the past year.

The German leader slammed the rejection of open borders and globalism, and poured scorn on the patriotic movement currently sweeping across Europe, the U.S, Brazil, Australia and other parts of the world.

“Frankly speaking, the country I have the honor to represent and where I am chancellor has difficulties. And polarization is something that we see in our country as well, which we haven’t had for decades,” Merkel said at Davos.