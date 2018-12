(BUSINESS INSIDER) — A meat producer is recalling more than 11,000 pounds of sausage due to concerns regarding metal in the meat.

On Sunday, R. L. Zeigler Co. announced it would be recalling 11,664 pounds of poultry and meat sausage products due to concerns that they may contain pieces of metal.

The company is recalling RTE Red Hot chicken and pork sausage items produced on November 29. The 24-ounce packages of Red Hot sausages have the use-by date of January 24, 2019.