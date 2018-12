(CNBC) — Michael Cohen, the former personal lawyer and fixer for President Donald Trump, was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison for crimes that include ones which put Trump into legal peril.

“I take full responsibility for each act that I pled guilty to — The personal ones to me and those involving the president of the United States of America,” Cohen said in federal court in Manhattan before he was sentenced.

“Blind loyalty’ to Trump ’led me to take a path of darkness instead of light,” Cohen said.