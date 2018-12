(Daily Caller) The mother of an 8-year-old Guatemalan boy who died in U.S. custody has revealed her family’s reasons for bringing the boy on the dangerous trek to the U.S. border.

In an interview with Reuters, Catarina Alonzo said that her husband took her son with him to the border in the hopes that the child would afford them easier entry into the United States.

Instead, 8-year-old Felipe Gomez Alonzo became ill and passed away.