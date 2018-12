(TrapMag) A Montana man who thought he was shooting at Bigfoot on Sunday ended up making a rather large mistake. The supposed Sasquatch was actually a fellow human setting up targets to shoot in a forest area near Helena.

The 27-year-old victim narrowly avoided death when one bullet hit 3 feet to his left. Another bullet whizzed by him on the right, according to the Idaho Statesman. Police said the victim tried to avoid more gunfire by running into the trees, before he was able to confront his shooter: a man in a black Ford F-150.