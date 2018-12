(ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION) — Yet another blood pressure medication has been added to the list of recalled hypertension drugs.

Mylan Pharmaceuticals has voluntarily expanded its recall for its valsartan-containing products, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced.

The affected pills include valsartan, amlodipine/valsartan and valsartan/hydrochlorothiazide tablets and were distributed in the United States between March 2017 and November 2018. The FDA has listed additional information about the specifics, including doses, lot numbers and expiration dates, on its site.