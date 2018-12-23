Mr. President, build the wall!

The federal government is expected to remain partially shut down past Christmas as partisan Democrats in the Senate refused funds to build a border wall. President Trump is standing firm on his demand of Congress for $5 billion in funding for border security, a cornerstone of his campaign.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called on President Trump to “abandon the wall” if he wants to reopen the government.

“It will never pass the Senate, not today, not next week, not next year. So, President Trump, if you want to open the government, you must abandon the wall,” Schumer said.

It’s a shame that treacherous Democrats are standing in the way of securing the U.S. southern border and protecting the American people. The Democrat shutdown of 2018 is pure politics fueled by their hatred for this president. All the essential agencies, including the Pentagon and the departments of Veterans Affairs, Health and Human Services, Border Patrol, TSA, and others were already funded and will operate as usual.

Democrats are resisting funding for a border wall because they don’t want President Trump to fulfill his campaign promise to secure the border. They know the wall is a permanent fix which will drastically reduce the flow of illegal aliens (the future base of the Democratic Party).

For the past 60 years, Democrats have seduced blacks with government handouts and welfare. Today, they own the black vote lock, stock, and barrel, but they need the flood of illegals coming into this country to cobble together more voters for their fading and immoral party.

Democrats voted for border security in the immigration bill of 2006, yet Nancy Pelosi called Trump’s proposed wall “immoral.” Democrats also say the wall isn’t consistent with their “values.” Our national values are based on the rule of law. We have a legal structure for immigration, and anyone who undermines this process supports lawlessness.

Democrats say they want other forms of border security, yet they support “sanctuary cities” which harbor dangerous illegal alien criminals. Democrats overwhelmingly opposed “Kate’s Law” to increase maximum penalties for criminal aliens who attempt to re-enter the country.

A completed border wall won’t be subject to the whims of liberal Democrats, who will no doubt defund other measures to “secure” the border as soon as they’re in power.

Schumer and Pelosi want to extend the government shutdown in hopes of using it as a campaign issue for 2020. But if the president doesn’t keep this important campaign promise, it will severely hurt him with his base.

Democrats and RINOs conned Ronald Reagan with the “Immigration Reform and Control Act of 1986” which allowed any illegal immigrants who had been in the U.S. since 1982 to receive temporary legal status and eventually become eligible for green cards. Illegal aliens got amnesty, but Democrats never delivered on border security.

President Trump has promised that he won’t be conned by Democrats: “When I begrudgingly signed the Omnibus Bill, I was promised the Wall and Border Security by leadership,” Trump tweeted. “Would be done by end of year (NOW). It didn’t happen! We foolishly fight for Border Security for other countries – but not for our beloved U.S.A. Not good!”

Frustrated by the lack of progress, people are trying to raise the funds needed to help build the wall. Brian Kolfage, a veteran, created a GoFundMe page and has raised approximately $15 million. Mr. Kolfage means well, but taxpayers already pay enough to fund the wall. And there is no shortage of money in Washington.

Last week, 234 out of 237 Democrats in the house and senate voted to spend $866 billion on a farm bill which was full of corporate welfare. Yet they claim $5 billion is too much to spend for the number-one priority of the federal government: border security. And they’re funding Mueller’s witch hunt to harass the president, to the tune of more than $40 million!

Defense Secretary James Mattis – who reportedly disagrees with Trump’s stance on illegal immigration – stepped down over the president’s decision to bring U.S. troops home from Syria.

The president tweeted, “On Syria, we were originally going to be there for three months, and that was seven years ago – we never left. When I became President, ISIS was going wild. Now ISIS is largely defeated and other local countries, including Turkey, should be able to easily take care of whatever remains. We’re coming home!”

Administration officials upset that the president is following through on his campaign promise to build a border wall and put America first were never in agreement with him to begin with –they had their own agenda.

In most countries, the military has the responsibility for the sovereignty of their border, we have Homeland Security. This is the major portion of the funding that Democrats are withholding. For Democrats to deny the American people secure borders is a dereliction of duty.

Democrats want power by any means necessary. They don’t care about the safety and security of the country. President Trump wants to deliver on his promise to secure the border and protect American citizens; he’s doing the right thing and deserves our support.