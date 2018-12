(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — MSNBC morning host Mika Brzezinski said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as acting like a “wannabe dictator’s butt boy” during his interview with “Fox & Friends” Wednesday morning.

“Of the pathetic deflections that we just heard when he appeared on ‘Fox & Friends,’ was that a patriot speaking? Or a wannabe dictator’s butt boy?” Brzezinski said on the air. “And I’m dead serious. I’m asking: Are these the words of a patriot?”