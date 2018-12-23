Mueller: The Grinch trying to steal the presidency

This Christmas and New Year’s season, my nomination for “Grinch of the Year” is Special Counsel Robert Mueller, a man green with envy for the Republican and Democrat establishments.

Hiring conflicted leftist and pro-Clinton Democrat elves, Mueller – a registered Republican and former head of the FBI – figured correctly that the “enemy of my enemy is my friend.” Thus, he hired the Trump-hating likes of Andrew Weismann, Jeannie Rhee (who was opposing counsel on behalf of the Clinton Foundation in a racketeering lawsuit I had filed against it) and Aaron Zelinsky, to name just a few.

Knowing no bounds, the Grinch and his corrupt prosecutorial elves set out to steal the presidency from the voters who put Trump into the White House. And how did they plan and implement their caper? By using every prosecutorial dirty trick in the book – not just to wage a “witch hunt,” but to employ scorched-earth tactics to seek out and destroy anyone in and around the 45th president, as well as his prominent public supporters, such as No. 1 New York Times bestselling author and investigative journalist Dr. Jerome Corsi.

Mueller – tyrannically using the full powers of our nation’s once premier law enforcement agency – set out to seek and destroy in order to reward those establishment political hacks whose backs he had scratched, and who had rewarded him with high government positions, throughout his career. The offering to these gods of the Washington, D.C., swamp was the head of the president.

In order to reel in his prey, Mueller had to first threaten, indict, and then extort and coerce those in and around Trump to get them to lie about the president and implicate him in a non-existent crime of Russian collusion. The first victim, of course, was Ret. Gen. Michael Flynn, an American patriot and a man formerly of impeccable courage.

Then in Grinch-like fashion, the so-called special counsel Mueller and his prosecutorial elves had to move on to the likes of George Papadopoulos, Michael Cohen and a host of others. But unable to kill his prey even with the use of illegal FISA warrants and the phony Steele dossier, and with Russian collusion still a pipe dream in the minds of sugarplums and fairies, as a last resort Mueller then sought to persecute and threaten people like my client, Jerome Corsi.

Hoping that Dr. Corsi and others would bear false witness against the president, they offered sweetheart plea deals if they would break and perjure themselves under oath. In the case of Dr. Corsi, a man who has been branded by the left as a “conspiracy theorist” (a term I also wear with pride, as most political crimes involve more than one person), Mueller and his leftist prosecutorial elves took special interest. Thank God there are people like Dr. Corsi in this world, who are willing to endure vilification from the left to accomplish their mission: to bring truth to the American people.

The same is true of the good and righteous people of WND. It is no coincidence that Dr. Corsi and I have been WND columnists for decades, exposing the evil deeds in the capital of corruption.

But now the Grinch Mueller, after nearly two years of his failed witch hunt, is learning that not all his intended victims will roll over and dutifully join his criminal enterprise to steal the presidency. Much as the colonies rebelled against the heavy hand of British monarch King George III in the years, months and days leading up to the signing of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, and the ensuing successful revolution, some modern-day Americans like Jerome Corsi are willing to risk all to preserve the freedoms and liberties which were bequeathed to us by our Founding Fathers. In the case of Dr. Corsi, if he is indicted and then convicted by a pro-Democrat partisan jury in the swamp of Washington, D.C., given his age of 72 years, he could spend the rest of his life in prison.

The Grinch and his leftist prosecutorial elves know this; and over the last weeks – not giving up in their quest to break Corsi into submission – have been out to intimidate him, criminally threatening, leaking grand jury information, and harassing those in and around this American patriot. And, as a result, as Popeye used to say to Olive Oyl, the good doctor finally said to himself, “Enough is enough and enough is too much!”

And so it was that Jerome Corsi again stuck his neck out and put his foot down! What did he do? Something that ironically President Trump should have done, but for the bad legal advice he has been getting from “television lawyers.” He should have legally struck back.

In this regard, Dr. Corsi authorized me to prepare and file criminal and civil complaints against Mueller and those who have been assisting and illegally conspiring with him; namely the FBI, NSA and CIA – all of whom have been criminally surveilling him and his family without probable cause, much less illegally releasing grand jury information to smear them into hoped-for submission.

The first court hearing in Dr. Corsi’s effort to curtail Mueller’s Grinch-like arrogance and lawlessness will occur just after the New Year, in courtroom 18 of the Honorable Richard J. Leon of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. All concerned citizens and patriots are invited to attend. But do not expect to see this modern- day Grinch appear in daylight. He will be in hiding, and instead send some of his leftist prosecutorial elves, along with compromised Justice Department Deep State “yes men” to run interference for his him.

This holiday season, when you go to church or synagogue, say a prayer – not just for Dr. Corsi, but for our nation as a whole. With God’s divine guidance and His holy hand, I am convinced the Grinch will soon be relegated to the trash heap of history and the presidency of Donald J. Trump preserved to “Make America Great Again!” Go to Corsi Nation to support this mission and see the Corsi complaints.