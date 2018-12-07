Muslim nations use trick to prevent U.N. condemnation of Muslim terrorists

A small Muslim majority nation rescued from the likes of terrorist and Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein in the first Gulf war used a trick at the United Nations this week to prevent a vote that could have condemned Muslim terrorism in the Middle East.

And that means the U.S. likely will be “taking names” again at the international organization.

So explain officials with the American Center for Law and Justice.

Pending was a vote on a resolution to condemn Hamas for firing rockets into Israel and inciting violence, putting civilians at risk, demanding that Hamas cease provocative actions and violence, and condemning the use of resources by Hamas in Gaza to build military infrastructure.

It would have been the first-ever United Nations condemnation of the militant Muslim organization.

The ACLJ report confirmed, “The Trump administration worked vigorously on this resolution, including obtaining the support of the entire European Union.”

But then, at the last minute, Kuwait demanded a vote that would require a two-thirds majority to approve the Hamas resolution, as opposed to the 50 percent plus one vote standard that is usual. It narrowly passed.

“While the resolution did in fact get a majority (87 in favor of condemning Hamas, 57 opposing condemning Hamas, and 33 nations abstaining), it fell far short of the newly required 2/3 majority in the U.N. General Assembly,” the ACLJ reported. “Were it not for the absurd 2/3 requirement – a poison pill proposed at the last minute by Kuwait – this vote would have passed.”

Explained the ACLJ, “This is an outrageous betrayal of Israel and all those innocent civilians who have been the victims of Hamas terror. It was a cowardly stunt to prop up a terrorist entity.”

The organization pointed out that the Hamas charter actually calls for Muslims to kill Jews, and how it has “fired rockets near schools, residential areas, churches, and other civilian areas as a human shield to inflict terror on Israel.”

“Hamas rockets have even targeted an Israeli kindergarten just hours before little children would have been present,” the organization said.

“This vote will be remembered. The Trump administration has previously made clear that it is taking a different approach to the U.N. Gone are the days where the U.S. will continue to freely give aid to nations who do not support U.S. prerogatives,” the ALCJ reported.

“U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley made the Trump administration’s point very clear when she called out Arab nations for standing with terror: ‘We believe this vote should – and will – have consequences. Hamas should never be allowed indiscriminately terrorize Israeli men, women, and children with impunity. And the enemies of freedom who pulled this stunt should not only be ashamed of publicly supporting terror, but they should face serious consequences from the U.S. and other nations, including reduction and lose of financial aid packages.”

Such promises are not without teeth.

WND previously confirmed it was leaving the United Nations Human Rights council over its “chronic bias” against Israel.

It was the second U.N. organization that has been found to be faulty, and not to be worth continued involvement, after the U.S. announced just months earlier it was leaving the United Nations’ Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization over the same issue.

At that time, UNESCO had got too far by going “delusional” and declaring the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron a “Palestinian heritage site.”

The later decision on the HRC was announced by Haley.

Reuters reported, “Standing with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Haley slammed Russia, China, Cuba and Egypt for thwarting U.S. efforts to reform the council. She also criticized countries which shared U.S. values and encouraged Washington to remain but ‘were unwilling to seriously challenge the status quo.'”

The report revealed the U.S. was half through a three-year term, but the departure provided little surprise, since the Trump administration repeatedly has condemned members for their open bias.

Haley cited Venezuela, China, Cuba and Democratic Republic of Congo, all members of the Human Rights group, for their “appalling disrespect for the most basic rights.”

And it was earlier this year that consequences appeared for the votes – by 128 U.N. members – to condemn President Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

ForeignPolicy.com reported the United States was proposing a sweeping reassessment of foreign aid that would withhold funds from nations that “vote against U.S. policies at the U.N.”

“The move to make foreign aid conditional on political support follows a U.S. decision to cut tens of millions of dollars in assistance to Palestinian refugees, a cut made in retaliation for Palestine’s sponsorship of U.N. resolutions denouncing U.S. President Donald Trump’s controversial recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. Haley now wants to apply a similar principle to decisions about aid to other needy countries,” the report said.

Haley had said, when Trump made the announcement, in a tweet: “At the U.N. we’re always asked to do more & give more. So, when we make a decision, at the will of the American ppl, abt where to locate OUR embassy, we don’t expect those we’ve helped to target us. On Thurs there’ll be a vote criticizing our choice. The US will be taking names.”



The warning followed.



President Trump’s administration has been highly critical of the United Nations in general and in particular of its anti-Israel bias. A petition is encouraging Congress and the president to defund the U.N. and expel its headquarters from the U.S.